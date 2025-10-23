Canada News

EU won't 'lecture' Canada as it pushes ahead with tech, AI regulation: commissioner

Photo: The Canadian Press European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath arrives for the weekly EU College of Commissioners meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

The European Union’s democracy commissioner says he won’t "lecture" other countries as the EU pushes ahead on regulating tech platforms and artificial intelligence.

Michael McGrath, the EU commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection, is visiting Canada as the Liberal government pursues an AI policy that puts less emphasis on regulation and more on adoption.

Speaking at a conference in Montreal today, he outlined upcoming legislation that will tackle issues such as addictive design, unfair personalization and holding influencers accountable.

McGrath says the EU, with its 27 member states, is large enough to make a real difference.

Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon has cited the U.S.’s anti-regulation stance as a reason to go easy on regulatory efforts, saying Canada would be wasting its time by going it alone.

McGrath says he wants to find common ground with Canada on digital consumer protection issues and will also talk to MPs about the threats to democracy posed by deepfakes and artificial intelligence.