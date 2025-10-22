Canada News

Suspect in Brampton, Ont., homicide, Amber Alert dies in officer-involved shooting: Niagara police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024.

A suspect linked to a homicide investigation and a now-cancelled Amber Alert was shot dead by officers in Niagara Falls, Ont., early Wednesday, police said.

Niagara police said in a press release they found the male suspect inside a vehicle at a gas station near Thorold Stone and Montrose roads around 2:30 a.m., and officers "became involved" with the vehicle.

They said there was an officer-involved shooting, and Anthony Deschepper, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Provincial police had issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday on behalf of police in Peel Region for a one-year-old girl who was later found safe. Police have said the suspect fled the scene with the child in the back seat of a vehicle, but the child is believed to have been dropped off with family.

It came after a woman was shot dead at a commercial plaza in Brampton, Ont., in what police believe was a case of intimate-partner violence.

Police had previously placed and lifted a shelter-in-place order in a Fort Erie, Ont., neighbourhood after the suspect was thought to be in the area.