Suspect in Brampton, Ont., homicide, Amber Alert dies in officer-involved shooting: Niagara police
Suspect in homicide dies
A suspect linked to a homicide investigation and a now-cancelled Amber Alert was shot dead by officers in Niagara Falls, Ont., early Wednesday, police said.
Niagara police said in a press release they found the male suspect inside a vehicle at a gas station near Thorold Stone and Montrose roads around 2:30 a.m., and officers "became involved" with the vehicle.
They said there was an officer-involved shooting, and Anthony Deschepper, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Provincial police had issued the Amber Alert on Tuesday on behalf of police in Peel Region for a one-year-old girl who was later found safe. Police have said the suspect fled the scene with the child in the back seat of a vehicle, but the child is believed to have been dropped off with family.
It came after a woman was shot dead at a commercial plaza in Brampton, Ont., in what police believe was a case of intimate-partner violence.
Police had previously placed and lifted a shelter-in-place order in a Fort Erie, Ont., neighbourhood after the suspect was thought to be in the area.
