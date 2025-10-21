283048
LeBlanc says U.S.-Canada trade talks progressing but more work needs to be done

U.S.-Canada talks progress

The Canadian Press - Oct 21, 2025 / 8:00 am | Story: 579190
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks with reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.
Photo: The Canadian Press
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc speaks with reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.  

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is pushing back on a report that suggests relief from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs could be coming soon.

LeBlanc told reporters in Ottawa today that he was surprised by a news report which said a deal with the Trump administration could be finalized in the next few days.

The Globe and Mail reported that a deal on steel, aluminum and energy could be ready for Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump to sign at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.

LeBlanc was with Carney at the White House for a meeting with Trump earlier this month and returned to the U.S. capital last week looking for a tariff off-ramp.

LeBlanc says he's been in constant discussions with key members of the Trump administration but there's still work to do.

LeBlanc cautioned that setting an artificial deadline could lead to a deal that's not in the best interests of Canadians.

 

