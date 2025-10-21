Canada News

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at London, Ont., defence conference, block entry

A pro-Palestinian protester is taken into custody by London Police after attempting to block access to the Best Defence Conference at RBC Place in London, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Pro-Palestinian protesters are facing off with police this morning outside a convention centre in London, Ont., as they gather outside and block entry to a defence conference in the city's downtown.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Best Defence Conference at RBC Place where they blocked off entrances to the building and locked some doors with bicycle locks.

Organizers of the protest say in a news release they are demanding that Canada impose an immediate two-way arms embargo on Israel and halt plans to ramp up military spending.

Before the conference was scheduled to get underway this morning, police could be seen tackling one person to the ground while protesters physically clashed with event staff.

London police say several officers are on site "and are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for everyone."

The Best Defence Conference advertises itself as the "premier" Canadian aerospace, defence and public safety conference on its website that brings defence and security companies together, as well as Canadian Armed Forces representatives and defence procurement specialists.