Bangladeshi refugee applicant in ICE custody barred from Canadian re-entry: CBSA

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Family of Mahin Shahriar Mahin Shahriar visits Lake Louise, Alta. in an undated photo supplied by his family.

A Bangladeshi man in U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement custody is permanently barred from returning to Canada, a Canada Border Services Agency spokesperson says.

Mahin Shahriar, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi national who had lived in Canada since 2019, says he inadvertently crossed the Canada-U.S. border in May and has been in ICE custody ever since.

While the CBSA says Shahriar's initial Canadian refugee application failed and he was issued a removal order, his lawyer Washim Ahmed says he filed a new pre-removal risk assessment earlier this year to keep his client in Canada.

Ahmed says his client should be sent back to Canada under the provisions of the Safe Third Country Agreement and he is pursuing a court order to compel Canada to accept Shariar's return.

The CBSA says in an emailed statement that Shahriar waived the right to any recourse against his removal when he left Canada.

The agency adds that Canada is under no obligation to accept Shahriar without receiving an authorization to return, which is documentation an individual who was formally removed from Canada needs in order to come back.