Son charged in man's alleged murder outside Oshawa, Ont., mosque: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Durham Regional Police car is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Durham Region police say the son of an 80-year-old man who was found dead outside an Oshawa, Ont., mosque has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the 42-year-old suspect was arrested without incident on Monday and held for a bail hearing.

Police have said that 80-year-old Ibrahim Bala was found with "obvious signs of trauma" in the area of Mcgrigor and Simcoe streets last Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Islamic Centre of Oshawa has confirmed Bala was a member of their community.

The charge against the suspect in the case has not been tested in court.