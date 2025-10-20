Canada News

Average home price must fall in Canada to restore affordability, minister says

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Gregor Robertson rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Housing Minister Gregor Robertson says the average price of housing — not necessarily individual home values — must fall to restore affordability in Canada.

Robertson was before the House of Commons finance committee this morning answering MPs' questions about the Liberal government's affordability legislation.

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn asked the minister if he still believes home prices don't need to fall in Canada, citing comments Robertson made after he was sworn into cabinet in May.

Robertson responded that average prices in Canada do need to come down through the construction of more affordable housing at the lower end of the price scale.

When he was asked in May whether he felt home prices needed to come down, Robertson said no, adding that the federal government needs to ensure the market is "stable" and deliver more affordable housing.

Robertson argued during his committee appearance that the Liberal government's Bill C-4, which includes a proposal to waive up to $50,000 in federal taxes on the cost of a new home for first-time homebuyers, and Ottawa's new Build Canada Homes agency will help to restore affordability in the market in the years to come.