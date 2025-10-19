Canada News

Alberta Health Services closes petting zoo after avian flu cases confirmed in poultry

Photo: The Canadian Press An Alberta Health Services sign is pictured outside the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Alberta's health agency has ordered the closure of a popular Calgary petting zoo and farm after nine cases of the avian flu were confirmed in its poultry.

Alberta Health Services says Butterfield Acres will reopen after the conditions of its order are met.

It says those who visited the farm between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 should monitor for symptoms.

The facility in northwest Calgary had voluntarily closed its doors all of last week before AHS issued its formal order last Friday.

Butterfield Acres, which also offers activities such as pony rides and goat milking, says on its website that avian influenza cases have been confirmed in some of its birds.

It says it is working closely with AHS and it will issue refunds if it can't reopen by its pumpkin festival later this month.

"Thank you to everyone for all your care and concern," it said on its website.

"It means so much to all of us here. Know that we are working through all the little steps to get things back on track as quickly as we can."