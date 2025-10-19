Child dead, two other people injured, after trailer burns in Oshawa, Ont.
A child is dead and two other people have serious injuries following a trailer fire in southern Ontario.
Durham Regional Police Acting Staff Sgt. Joanne McCabe told reporters in Oshawa that officers responded to a call about unknown trouble and a possible vehicle fire in the community on Saturday afternoon.
McCabe said they arrived within three minutes and found a trailer fully engulfed in flames.
She said a child was located dead inside the trailer, while a male and a female were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
McCabe said she did not know the age of the dead child.
Ontario's fire marshal is now at the scene and will be conducting the investigation.
Oshawa Fire Chief Stephen Barkwell said two firefighters suffered minor burns during the call.
