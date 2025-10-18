Canada News

Montrealers rally downtown in support of "No Kings" movement

Canadians join 'No Kings'

Photo: The Canadian Press A Protester dressed in a Statue of Liberty costume holds a "No Kings" sign during a "No Kings" protest Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Olga Fedorova

Montrealers joined many across the U.S. protesting the Trump administration on Saturday, with dozens gathering downtown in support of their neighbours down south.

Nancy Chausow Shafer, an American from Chicago, was among those in the crowd, and was elated to see so many Canadians out supporting the No Kings movement.

“It's heartening,” she said. “It's great that the local people are also coming out and letting us know that we have support around the world.”

The lawyer is currently in town for a conference, and had initially thought she would miss her chance to take part in the protest, happening Saturday in cities all across the U.S.

“To me it's important to have the numbers all over the world, and to give a message to the administration, not just Donald Trump but all the lackeys and the power brokers behind him, to let them know that we are not going to stand for it, that they can't take away our democracy,” she said.

More 2,000 "No Kings" protests were scheduled across the U.S. on Saturday, according to CNN, with many demonstrations also happening in cities like Paris and Berlin. This is the movement's third mass mobilization to date, since Donald Trump's return to the White House.

The Quebec chapter of Democrats Abroad, which represents U.S. citizens living outside the country, organized the rally in Montreal.

“From New York to Berlin, from Toronto to Tokyo, and right here in Montreal, people are gathering to remind the world democracy isn't something we inherit once, it's something we defend every single day,” David Hamelin-Schuilenburg, the chair of the chapter, told the crowd.

He has concerns about the Strong Borders Act brought forward by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government in particular. It proposes several changes to immigration policies in the country, including by limiting asylum claims.

“We're not supposed to be following the lead of the United States and splitting families apart,” he said. “We need to stand up to that.”

The proposed legislation also targets cross-border fentanyl trafficking, and comes following claims from Trump that Canada wasn’t doing enough to stop the flow of the drug from north to south.

In January, the U.S. president used that as grounds to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs on both Canada and Mexico, tariffs that also came in retaliation to claims of over-migration.

“We're here because we've seen what happens when fear, hate, and greed take over leadership, and we're saying not on our watch,” Hamelin-Schuilenburg said.

Judith Henkewick is dual citizen from Boston, and said it’s important to stand up against Trump’s suggestion Canada should become the 51st state.

We're here to support Canadian sovereignty and also definitely to support all Americans interested in keeping their democracy,” said Henkewick, a Montrealer for over 50 years now.

“There’s a problem in the south that has to be dealt with.”