Candidates for mayor hope to reset dysfunctional Medicine Hat, Alta.

'I still have things to do'

Linnsie Clark, seen in Medicine Hat, Alta. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, is seeking re-election as mayor of Medicine Hat, in the Oct. 20 civic election. Clark was sanctioned in 2024 after a confrontation with a staff member, but it was later overturned by a judge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Linnsie Clark says she's ready for round two.

The embattled mayor of Medicine Hat, a city of roughly 65,000 southeast of Calgary, has had a rough couple of years in politics but is seeking another term in provincewide municipal elections Monday.

"I still have things to do," Clark, 45, said in a recent interview.

In March 2024, Medicine Hat council determined the mayor breached the city's code of conduct bylaw by failing to treat city manager Ann Mitchell with respect during a tense exchange at a council meeting.

As a result, it approved a list of sanctions that included suspending Clark's duties and cutting her pay in half.

Months later, a Court of King's Bench judge struck down most of the sanctions, describing the council's decision as "disproportionate and unreasonable."

In July, a report commissioned by the province said something must be done about Medicine Hat's dysfunctional city hall, where staff have work in an “increasingly turbulent and suspicion-filled” environment.

Clark, a lawyer and the city's first female mayor, said she had to think hard about whether she wanted the job again.

"It's difficult for my family too. It's not just me I have to think about," she said.

"If I didn't think I had enough in me or that I was bitter or had hardened my heart or anything like that, I don't think I would have done it ... my mom got on board and that's really when the decision was made."

Clark said if re-elected, she wants all those on council to take a course on conflict resolution and how to deal with human resources matters.

Five other candidates are seeking the mayor's chair in Medicine Hat.

Former Alberta legislature member Drew Barnes represented Cypress-Medicine Hat for three terms. In 2021, he was removed from the United Conservative Party caucus for criticizing the government's COVID-19 response.

Barnes, 64, said he was approached by members of the public and asked to run for mayor.

"Our mayor and our city council were so dysfunctional the last four years. People are frustrated," Barnes said.

"Council over-sanctioned (Clark) for sure but when you read the municipal investigation report, it's clear Mayor Clark was the author of her own misfortune."

Retired Medicine Hat police chief Andy McGrogan, 66, was elected four years ago to the same council that sanctioned Clark.

He said everyone could have done better.

"The sanctions were disproportionate ... I was part of that. But moving on, what did we learn? Where are we going?" McGrogan asked.

He said he feels bad council didn't serve the community fully and is running for mayor "to bring some calm, mature leadership to city hall."

He said he was surprised to learn Clark is seeking another term. "I have nothing against Linnsie Clark. She's a nice person. But she has no leadership training ... no leadership experience."

Also running for mayor: Mark Fisher, who runs an oil and gas business; Alan Rose, who is retired from the chemical and oil and gas industries; and Kris Samraj, a councillor from 2017-21.