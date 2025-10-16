Canada News

Poilievre says RCMP covered up Trudeau-era scandals

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the RCMP covered up what he calls scandals involving former prime minister Justin Trudeau, which he says would have otherwise led to criminal charges.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel Northern Perspective, Poilievre calls the leadership of the RCMP "despicable" and adds that many of the scandals of the Trudeau era "should have involved jail time."

Poilievre says the former prime minister "probably" violated the criminal code during the SNC-Lavalin affair and that Trudeau did break the code when he took a "free vacation from someone with whom he had government business," alluding to the 2016 Aga Khan scandal.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto earlier today, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said the SNC-Lavalin affair was discussed "quite a lot" under the previous government and that there was no interference.

Duheme says he doesn't take orders from any politicians and invited Poilievre to meet with the RCMP to discuss his comments about the organization's management.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says Poilievre's comments are "deeply irresponsible" and that Canadians can have full confidence in the RCMP and in its independence from political interference.