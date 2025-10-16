Canada News

Ontario teen charged in school attack plan after FBI, Interpol assisted investigation

FBI helped stop attack

Photo: The Canadian Press Signage is seen at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters in Thunder Bay, Ont., Monday, April 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson

Thunder Bay police say they got an assist from international law enforcement as they investigated a local teen who they allege was planning a violent school attack.

Police allege a 13-year-old suspect was communicating online with someone believed to be in another country to conspire and help each other regarding a potential attack.

Thunder Bay police say FBI and Interpol supported their investigation, along with RCMP.

They say Thunder Bay officers executed search warrants Tuesday at two local addresses.

The 13-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and counselling to commit an offence that is not committed.

Police say the teen appeared in court Tuesday and remains in custody.