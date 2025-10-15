Canada News

N.L. premier-designate Tony Wakeham says pocketbook issues won his party election

Pocketbook issues helped

Photo: The Canadian Press Newfoundland and Labrador premier-designate Tony Wakeham arrives to speak at a Progressive Conservative campaign party on election day in Stephenville, N.L., on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gerri Lynn Mackey/VOCM News

Tony Wakeham, leader of Newfoundland and Labrador's Progressive Conservatives, says Tuesday night's election victory was particularly sweet because opinion polls had predicted another Liberal government.

Instead, voters in the province gave the Tories a slim majority after ten years of Liberal party rule.

As the final ballots were counted at the conclusion of the election campaign, Wakeham's Tories won 21 of the legislature’s 40 ridings, a gain of seven seats.

John Hogan’s Liberals were elected in 15 ridings as the New Democrats led by Jim Dinn doubled their seat count to two, and two well-known Independents were re-elected.

Wakeham said he won over voters by consistently talking about health care, crime and pocketbook issues.

The Tory leader also criticized Hogan’s decision to endorse a proposed multibillion-dollar energy deal with Quebec, but he insisted the high-stakes agreement was not something voters were interested in at the doorstep.

The former health-care bureaucrat pledged to have the tentative agreement reviewed by an independent third party and then subjected to a referendum.