Ontario running $75M anti-tariff ads in U.S. aimed at Republicans

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a transportation announcement at Confederation GO Station in Hamilton, Ont,. on Monday September 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Ontario is spending $75 million to broadcast a new anti-tariff ad in the United States, aimed at Republican voters.

The advertisement uses audio of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan speaking in 1987 about tariffs, saying they do not work in the long term.

Premier Doug Ford says Reagan, his favourite American president, will be easily identifiable for Republicans and they will hear the message that tariffs will end up hurting Americans.

The premier's office says the ad will begin airing this week on Newsmax and Bloomberg.

Over the next two weeks it will also start airing on Fox News, Fox Sports, NBC, CBS, CNBC, ESPN and ABC as well as those networks' local affiliates, and on the local stations of Comcast, Spectrum and Sinclair Group.

This is not the first round of anti-tariff ads from the Ontario government to air in the U.S., including one that stressed Canada and Ontario's long-standing relationship with their neighbour to the south.