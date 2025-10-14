Canada News

Canadian flotilla activists released from Israeli detention share their experiences

Canadian activists released

Mskwaasin Agnew, centre, joins with supporters after her arrival in Canada at Toronto Pearson International Airport, following her detention by Israel, in a Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Joshua Best (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

Two Canadians who were on board a Gaza-bound flotilla that was intercepted by Israeli forces say their experience in detention was "horrific" and they are relieved to finally be home.

Ontario residents Khurram Musti Khan and Mskwaasin Agnew were among six Canadians on board the Conscience vessel that was intercepted on Oct. 8. The members of the Canadian Boat to Gaza, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, were aiming to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza and break Israel’s naval blockade.

Both activists returned home this weekend, along with Quebec doctor Nimâ Machouf. Devoney Ellis, Sadie Mees and Nikita Stapleton, all of Newfoundland and Labrador, were expected to return to St. John's on Tuesday.

Reached by phone Monday at his home in Milton, Ont., Musti Khan said he decided to participate in the flotilla after being involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy for a few years.

He said he put his name forward after first wanting to sail on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which had all of its 42 boats intercepted between Oct. 1 and 3 as it tried to reach Gaza.

He got the call he was selected to join the Freedom Flotilla just a few days before departure.

After nearly eight days on the boat, Musti Khan and Agnew were among 145 activists taken from international waters by Israel and brought to shore for processing and deportation.

The interception happened quickly, they said, and Israeli forces boarded the boat within 15 minutes. There were two helicopters, four or five naval boats, a plane and drones overhead and the soldiers that boarded the boat were all heavily armed, they said.

"It was a major operation," the 51-year-old Musti Khan said. "I don't know what made Israel conduct a major operation on a civilian operation like ours."

Agnew, who spoke to The Canadian Press on Monday from her home in Toronto, said flotilla members spent about 15 hours with Israeli forces on board before being taken into custody. During that time, she said people were kept in crowded spaces and denied access to the bathroom.

"They were there to dehumanize us," the 32-year-old said. "It was lots of soldiers and a lot of guns and they were very aggressive."

Agnew, a Cree and Dene member of Salt River First Nation who is an Indigenous rights advocate and harm reduction worker, said it was important for her to be on the flotilla as a First Nations woman.

"It was important to express my solidarity, and Indigenous solidarity, with the understanding that none of us are free until we're all free," she said.

People on the vessel were detained by Israeli military forces at a high security prison after the interception, the activists said. Agnew described seeing her fellow flotilla members physically abused, zip-tied, blindfolded, being forced on their knees and denied drinkable water. Soldiers would also slam their shields against cells and try to intimidate detainees with dogs, she alleged.

Israel's Foreign Ministry has previously denied detained flotilla members' accusations of mistreatment, calling them "brazen lies."

Agnew said Israeli soldiers "insisted" to detainees that they were being treated well.

"We were prepared for it, but it was pretty horrific," Agnew said of prison conditions. "It makes you think about how Palestinians are being treated. A lot of them are there without knowing what their charge is, without even having a day in court, without ever having seen a lawyer."

Musti Khan, who alleged he was zip-tied, blindfolded and had his head repeatedly pushed down by Israeli soldiers, said he went on a hunger strike while in detention.

Both activists said they underwent intense training before boarding the ship. The flotilla movement that brings maritime aid to Gaza has been ongoing for years, with all flotillas since 2010 being either attacked or intercepted by Israel in international waters. In 2010, 10 activists were killed during a raid on board a flotilla.

"People have died on this mission before. So that's something that's in the back of your mind," Agnew said.

After they were released from detention, Agnew and Musti Khan were deported to Turkey before making their way back to Canada.

Heralded as a hero by a group of friends and family who gathered to welcome him home on Sunday, Musti Khan said the real heroes are the Palestinians.

He said he wasn't afraid at any point during his detention.

"That’s the best thing. Because I was prepared for all of this. And when I was leaving, I actually left my will with my wife … in case I did not return," he said.

He said returning to his family, friends and supporters was a "homecoming feeling."

Agnew said while she's happy to be home, she's still processing what happened.

"It takes a while to fully come home after something like that. I’m still trying to call my spirit back," Agnew said, adding that she has no regrets.

"It was my honour to be there."