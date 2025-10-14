Canada News

Man charged with attempted murder after several struck in Alberta parking lot

Vehicle attack charges

Photo: The Canadian Press The Lethbridge Police Service headquarters is pictured in Lethbridge, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police say a man is facing five counts of attempted murder after several pedestrians were deliberately struck by a vehicle in a parking lot in southern Alberta.

They say three victims, including two in their 70s, were seriously injured Friday outside an arena in Lethbridge, southeast of Calgary.

The vehicle narrowly missed two others.

Police say the driver later struck another car before going into a convenience store, threatening staff and leaving with unpaid merchandise.

Police say the driver did not know them and was not impaired.

A 47-year-old Calgary man faces various other charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous driving.