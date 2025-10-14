Canada News

Seven people injured in fire at Toronto building under construction: police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto fire truck shown in Toronto on Saturday, March 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a natural gas fire broke out at a building under construction in Toronto's north end this morning.

Police say emergency crews responded to a call for an explosion inside a building on Esther Shiner Boulevard near Provost Drive around 9:30 a.m.

They say seven people have been taken to hospital with injuries.

Police say all workers have been evacuated from the building.

Toronto Fire Services says crews remained at the scene of the incident.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour has been notified.