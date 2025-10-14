Canada News

Will Newfoundland and Labrador put a new party in charge? The province votes today

Photo: The Canadian Press This composite image shows, left to right, N.L. Liberal Leader John Hogan, N.L. PC Leader Tony Wakeham and N.L. NDP Leader Jim Dinn at the leaders debate, in St. John's, N.L., on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

It's election day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Liberal Leader John Hogan is hoping his party will be elected to form another majority government.

The Liberals have been in power for 10 years in Canada's easternmost province, but Progressive Conservative Leader Tony Wakeham says it is time for change.

He has repeatedly asked voters to consider whether they have better health care or an easier time making ends meet after a decade of Liberal rule.

NDP Leader Jim Dinn said Monday he believes the election will be a referendum on the Liberals' leadership.

The Liberals held 19 of 40 seats in the legislature when the election was called last month and the Conservatives held 14. There was one NDP member, two Independents and four vacant seats.