N.S. wildfire under control, not expected to grow after 2 weeks of dry, windy weather

Photo: The Canadian Press A plane from the Northwest Territories makes a drop over the Lake George wildfire near Aylesford, N.S. in this Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 handout photo.

A Nova Scotia wildfire is under control after nearly two weeks of mainly dry and windy weather.

The Lake George wildfire, which broke out Sept. 28, raged out of control for two weeks, and required over 350 civic addresses near Aylesford, N.S., to evacuate.

Now, officials say the fire is responding well to suppression efforts, and is not expected to grow past the currently estimated 2.9 square kilometres.

The province's Department of Natural Resources say they expect to have the fire fully extinguished before winter conditions arrive.

All previously evacuated people in the area were able to return home last week, and they are eligible for financial support from the province for the time spent out of their homes.

No structures were damaged in the fire.