Mail, parcel delivery to resume as postal union begins rotating strikes this morning

Rotating postal strikes

Photo: The Canadian Press Mail and parcel delivery are set to resume this morning on a limited basis as Canada Post workers are back on the job amid rotating strikes. Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Mail and parcel delivery are set to resume on a limited basis in the coming week as Canada Post workers switch to rotating strikes this morning.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says rotating strikes will begin at 6 a.m. local time, ending the countrywide strike that spanned more than two weeks.

The union says local branches will be informed when it's their turn to rotate out of service closer to that time.

Canada Post says postal services will begin to resume next week, but "uncertainty and instability" will persist amid the rotating strikes and all service guarantees will be suspended as a result.

The union's Thursday night announcement came a day after meeting with Joël Lightbound, the federal minister responsible for Canada Post, where CUPW said it voiced concerns about the government's changes to the mail carrier’s business model.

The union, which represents 55,000 members of the postal service, declared a countrywide strike on Sept. 25, hours after the government announced those changes, which include an end to door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade.