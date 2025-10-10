Canada News

Eight charged after more than $400k worth of mail allegedly stolen: Peel police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Peel Region say eight people are facing more than 300 charges after they allegedly stole hundreds of pieces of mail from residential mailboxes, including IDs and credit cards.

Police say they launched a joint investigation with Halton Region police and Canada Post after a series of alleged mail thefts throughout Peel.

They allege a group of people worked together to target residential mailboxes, resulting in "widespread theft and disruption" to the community.

Police say they recovered more than 450 pieces of mail, including 250 cheques, various forms of government identification and credit cards worth more than $400,000.

They say eight people, ranging in age from 21 to 29, are collectively facing 344 charges including multiple counts of theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

The force says it's working with the Crown attorney's office and the Canada Border Services Agency to determine if removing accused foreign nationals from Canada may be part of the judicial process.