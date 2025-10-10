Quebec's chief coroner orders inquiry into deaths linked to heavy-truck collisions
Chief coroner orders inquiry
Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into fatal collisions involving heavy trucks.
Reno Bernier announced the inquiry today following a request from the province's public security minister.
The coroner's office says the inquiry will focus on the deaths of Tanya and Elliot Lalonde, who died in a crash in August.
A truck collided with their vehicle on Highway 30 near Boucherville, Que., on Aug. 27, 2025.
The office says the coroner could decide to include other truck-involved deaths in recent months to offer a more complete picture of the situation.
Trucking industry representatives say the province's roads are becoming increasingly dangerous because of the rise in inexperienced and low-paid drivers who are often driving poorly maintained trucks.
