Eight protesters arrested after allegedly breaking into MP's office: Toronto police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Toronto police say eight people have been arrested after they allegedly broke into the office of a member of Parliament and refused to leave as part of a protest Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the protest near Bloor Street and Dorval Road around 11:30 a.m.

They allege that about 30 to 40 people forced their way into the common area of an MP's office, and a lone staff member called 911.

Police say officers told the protesters to leave and eight of them were arrested after they refused.

Police say the eight suspects, ranging in ages from 24 to 67, are each facing multiple charges including forcible entry and unlawful assembly.

A pro-Palestinian activist group had announced Thursday plans to go to MP Karim Bardeesy's constituency office in Toronto to urge the government to take action following Israel's interception of a flotilla bringing aid to Gaza.