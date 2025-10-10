Canada News

Feds offer assistance on tax filing, expansion of other cost saving measures

Pre-filled tax returns

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is offering some insight into initiatives that will be in the Nov. 4 budget today. Here he in Nanoose Bay, B.C., on Monday, August 4, 2025.

A slate of initiatives aimed at making life more affordable for families and low income earners was announced in Ottawa Friday, offering some insight into the Nov. 4 federal budget.

“Today’s announcement is about making life more affordable for Canadians. This is part of our plan to spend less while investing more in Canadians with our upcoming federal budget,” Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr said.

“Whether it’s ensuring every child has a healthy meal at school, making federal benefits easier to access for low-income Canadians, or giving more people the chance to explore our country, the measures we’re introducing are going to support families and our community.”

Many of the measures are expansions of programs that are pre-existing, with the most notable being a plan that will see the Canada Revenue Agency offering pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said that millions of lower-income Canadians don't file their taxes. That means, people who most need benefits like the Canada Child Benefit or GST credit “often don’t get them," Carney said.

The CRA already runs an automatic filing pilot program, something the Trudeau government first announced in 2023. The CRA’s My Account online filing system will launch for about 1 million lower-income individuals with simple tax situations, starting in 2027, scaling up to about 5.5 million individuals in 2029, Carney announced.

He also announced the government will make the national school food program permanent with $216 million in annual funding.

The national school food program was created by the Trudeau government with $1 billion in funding over five years, beginning in the 2024-25 school year, and a target of feeding 400,000 kids each year.

The Carney government is now promising permanent funding beginning in 2029.

The "Canada Strong pass" will also return the holiday season and next summer.

That program, which was part of the Liberals' election platform and was launched last summer, offers free admission to parks and museums and discounts for young adults travelling on Via Rail.

Parks Canada will offer free admission for all visitors to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas administered by Parks Canada and a 25 per cent discount on camping fees.

National museums and the Plains of Abraham Museum will offer free admission for children and teens aged 17 and under and a 50% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

VIA Rail will offer free travel for children aged 17 and under when accompanied by an adult and a 25% discount for young adults aged 18 to 24.

-with files from CP