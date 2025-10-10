Canada News

'Empowered to lead': Carney directs ministers

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney has asked each of his cabinet ministers and secretaries of state to identify three to five "key objectives" that will help the Liberal government achieve its core missions.

In a July 8 letter, Carney gave the ministers and secretaries less than three weeks to map out these priorities for action over the next year, preferably using existing resources and authorities.

"You are expected and empowered to lead, and to bring new ideas, clear focus, and decisive action to your work," the letter says. "The submissions should reflect your strategic and political assessment of the key actions our government will deliver for Canadians."

The Canadian Press used the Access to Information Act to obtain a copy of the three-page letter.

In May, Carney sent an omnibus mandate letter with seven priorities for his cabinet.

They included creating a new economic and security relationship with the United States, building a single Canadian economy, lowering costs for Canadians, making housing more affordable, protecting Canadian sovereignty, attracting the best talent from abroad and spending less on government operations.

The July letter went a step further by enlisting ministers and secretaries of state to come up with concrete initiatives to "contribute to the success" of the government's ambitions.

"A core part of your responsibilities is driving our shared missions, including the priorities outlined in the mandate letter, the Speech from the Throne, and our campaign commitments," the letter says. "To be successful as a ministry, we must demonstrate mastery over the core competencies of governing, including service delivery to Canadians."

Carney asked ministers to reflect on how they could contribute to the government's missions and the other "most important immediate priorities" within their portfolios.

They were warned to "refrain from listing all items from the platform related to their portfolios. The focus should be on priorities for action over the coming 12 months."

Ministers and secretaries of state were asked to append a draft Mission Action Plan for each of the three to five "key objectives" specific to their portfolios, along with supporting information, by July 28.

They were also directed to state the outcome for each objective — meaning the changes Canadians would experience as a direct result, such as "life is more affordable, housing is within reach, Canadians are safe at home."

The submissions were also to spell out the changes the government must make and the individual steps needed to realize the objectives, with a feasibility assessment and delivery timeline.

Finally, Carney said he wanted a means of measuring progress on the stated outcome.

"Indicators should focus on what Canadians experience and feel, rather than on what the government is doing," the letter says. "For example, number of houses built, not number of grants issued."

Privy Council Office spokesman Pierre-Alain Bujold said all ministers and secretaries of state responded to the prime minister's request.

The responses were used to develop advice to the government to determine its priorities for the fall session, he said.

Priorities were discussed at the cabinet planning forum in early September, Bujold added.

The letter says ministers and secretaries of state could identify measures that would be taken with additional legislative authorities or financing, but "with the understanding that funding and parliamentary time will be limited."

Outcomes, objectives, actions and indicators will be tracked by the Privy Council Office, shared with departments and monitored by cabinet committees, the letter adds.

Cabinet committee chairs are responsible for flagging when action plans are off track and escalating the matter to the cabinet committee on priorities, planning and strategy, it says. In turn, that committee will assess vulnerabilities and identify solutions, "with external expertise as required."