Two charged for flying drones over Rogers Centre during Blue Jays games: police

Toronto police say two people have been fined and charged for flying drones over the Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays post-season baseball games.

Police say the charges were laid under Canadian Aviation Regulations.

Police say they used "specialized drone detection technology" to spot and intercept three unauthorized drone flights over the stadium during the games on Saturday and Sunday.

Police say the two people were allegedly flying "micro-drones," weighing less than 249 grams.

The Rogers Centre drone policy says the stadium is within the nearby Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's no-fly zone.

The Jays are back at home Sunday after beating the New York Yankees to advance to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016.