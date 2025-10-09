Canada News

Michael McLeod signs with Russian hockey team after acquittal in sexual assault case

Acquitted player to Russia

Photo: The Canadian Press Michael McLeod leaves the courthouse in London, Ont. on Thursday, May 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Michael McLeod, one of five members of Canada's 2018 junior team recently acquitted of sexual assault charges, has signed a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League.

Omsk confirmed the signing on Thursday in a post on the social media platform X.

McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton and Carter Hart were charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 gala celebrating the Canadian world junior team's gold medal. McLeod was also charged with one count of being a party to the offence.

The five players were acquitted July 24 in a trial in London, Ont.

The players, none of whom are under an NHL contract, remain suspended by the NHL until Dec. 1, but the league has said they can sign with a team on Oct. 15 as they wait for full reinstatement.

McLeod, from Mississauga, Ont., last played in the NHL with New Jersey. He was granted an indefinite leave on Jan. 24, 2024, before surrendering to police in London. He split last season between Omsk and Barys Astana of the KHL.