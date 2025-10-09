Canada News

Senate debates bill to add warning labels to alcohol packaging

Warning labels on alcohol?

The Senate is studying a bill that proposes adding cancer warning labels to alcohol packaging.

Sen. Patrick Brazeau, who sponsored the bill, told a Senate committee today that alcohol is linked to seven deadly types of cancer, including liver, colon, breast and oral cancers.

He said research shows only a quarter of Canadians are aware of those risks and there are misconceptions about the safety of alcohol.

The proposed bill also would clearly label what constitutes a standard drink and the number of drinks that pose a health risk.

Brazeau told the committee he expects alcohol companies will oppose the move and reminded senators that tobacco warning labels faced similar resistance.

The senator said he sees a warning label as only a first step, because alcohol is linked to many other health issues.