Senate debates bill to add warning labels to alcohol packaging
Warning labels on alcohol?
The Senate is studying a bill that proposes adding cancer warning labels to alcohol packaging.
Sen. Patrick Brazeau, who sponsored the bill, told a Senate committee today that alcohol is linked to seven deadly types of cancer, including liver, colon, breast and oral cancers.
He said research shows only a quarter of Canadians are aware of those risks and there are misconceptions about the safety of alcohol.
The proposed bill also would clearly label what constitutes a standard drink and the number of drinks that pose a health risk.
Brazeau told the committee he expects alcohol companies will oppose the move and reminded senators that tobacco warning labels faced similar resistance.
The senator said he sees a warning label as only a first step, because alcohol is linked to many other health issues.
