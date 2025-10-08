Canada News

Music industry asks MPs for action on unauthorized use of works by generative AI

Photo: The Canadian Press Sum 41 performs during the Juno Awards in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 30, 2025. The music industry is calling on government to take steps against unauthorized use of music by AI systems. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The music industry called on the government to take action Wednesday to address unauthorized use of music by generative AI systems, helping the industry move toward a licensing system.

Representatives from music industry groups appeared before the House of Commons heritage committee, which is studying the effects of AI on creative industries.

They maintain unauthorized use amounts to theft and told members of Parliament they want copyright protection to apply. They also called for transparency requirements on AI systems' use of copyrighted materials.

The CEO of the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada said AI companies should be required to disclose which copyright-protected works are ingested and stored in their systems.

"Without such transparency, rights holders are unable to negotiate on a level playing field and cannot prove when their works are used," Jennifer Brown said.

She said a successful approach would "lead to a vibrant licensing market where the benefits of AI are shared with those who are vital to its development."

Music Canada, which represents large music labels, says the government must recognize such unauthorized use as copyright infringement.

CEO Patrick Rogers pointed to how widespread piracy of music used to be before consumers shifted to online services that license music.

"We are in the Napster era of AI in the marketplace. We need to get to the iTunes stage so we can get to streaming," he said.

Margaret McGuffin, CEO of Music Publishers Canada, said the music industry has licensing regimes already set up, including for online platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

"We're in the business of licensing. We know how to do it. And this now needs to extend to the AI companies," she said.

McGuffin told the committee that so much scraping of content by large tech companies has taken place that "nearly every song ever written by a Canadian songwriter has already been scraped and is already stolen by these AI companies without consent, credit or compensation."