RBC chief executive says too much of Canada's economy put under 'bubble wrap'

Economy in 'bubble wrap'

Photo: The Canadian Press RBC president and CEO Dave McKay addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The chief executive of the country's biggest bank says Canada puts too many things under "bubble wrap" and needs to become less risk-averse to prosper in the face of global trade upheaval.

Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay says federal, provincial and municipal governments are afraid of making mistakes, and that's made project approval timelines too long for companies to want to invest.

McKay made his remarks to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce a week after Alberta announced it would fund early work on a new pipeline proposal to the northern B.C. coast, with the hope the private sector will eventually take over.

Such a project would enable more Alberta oilsands crude to access lucrative markets across the Pacific.

Even without U.S. President Donald Trump's bevy of tariffs, McKay says it would be imperative for Canada to diversify its export customer base in order to boost economic productivity.

He says he doubts Canada will emerge better off from a trade deal with the U.S., and he hopes that if an agreement is reached the country doesn't fall back into complacency.