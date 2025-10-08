Canada News

From sculpture to olive oil, a look at some of the gifts Carney received as PM

Photo: The Canadian Press Jesus Maria Tarriba, left, and Diana Fox Carney, right, look on as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum presents a gift to Prime Minister Mark Carney at the National Palace in Mexico City on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mark Carney has received more than a dozen gifts from world leaders since becoming prime minister — everything from Hermès ties and crystal bowls to a sculpture of Winston Churchill.

But the gifts he received from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are among his favourites, his office told The Canadian Press.

From Meloni, Carney received a ceramic olive oil vessel, Modena balsamic vinegar and bottles of olive oil.

During the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in June, Sheinbaum gave Carney an Indigenous soccer ball handcrafted by Menchaca Studio.

Carney said at the time the meticulously beaded ball symbolized the bond between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. as they prepare to jointly host the FIFA World Cup next year.

"We are totally aligned in our excitement, enthusiasm for the beautiful game and co-hosting in a sign of friendship," Carney told Sheinbaum after she presented him with the ball.

World leaders frequently exchange gifts during official visits or special events. No gifts were exchanged during the prime minister's most recent trip to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump gave Carney a mounted and framed Washington Capitals jersey, personalized with "Carney #24," during their first bilateral meeting in Washington in May.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden gave then-prime minister Justin Trudeau pairs of his signature aviator sunglasses — three for his kids and one pair for Trudeau himself.

The Conflict of Interest Act requires any gift received by a public office holder or family member with a commercial value of $200 or more be declared to the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner within 30 days. Gifts valued at $1,000 or more must be forfeited to the Crown unless an exemption is provided.

One gift Carney received from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the G7 summit made international headlines: a framed poster for the 1981 war film Gallipoli, starring Mel Gibson.

The film — about young Australians taking part in the bloody Gallipoli campaign during the First World War — is said to be Carney's favourite.

Albanese also gave him an Akubra Cattleman hat.

During his visit to Ottawa in June, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Carney a sculpture of Winston Churchill by the artist Oscar Nemon.

Nemon, who was born in Croatia, moved to England and created a series of statues of the former British leader before his death in 1985.

Starmer also gave Carney's wife Diana Fox Carney a 10 Downing Street decorative tea pot and mugs, along with a Longchamp travel bag. Starmer also gave Carney a 10 Downing Street-themed laser-engraved crystal bowl during his first trip to England, just days after Carney was sworn in as prime minister.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba gave Carney Technics wireless earbuds, which retail for $200 to $350, during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta. this summer.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Carney a 2014 bottle of Chateau Lynch-Bages, a bottle of Martell Cordon Bleu cognac and a Hermès tie during a bilateral meeting in Paris in March.

It's not just international leaders that exchange gifts. Carney has also received them from premiers, Indigenous leaders and business figures.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak gave Carney's wife a traditional ribbon skirt during a meeting in his Parliament Hill office, and Treaty 7 First Nations Chiefs presented him with ammolite cufflinks and bracelet and a beaded medallion when Carney hosted the G7.

Métis leaders presented Carney with beaded moccasins and a beaded bolo tie during his major projects summit with them in Ottawa this summer. Chief Toni Heron of Salt River First Nation gave him a stained glass snowshoe during a meeting at the Fort Smith Airport.

Premiers showed their colours by giving Carney jerseys representing their sports teams: Ontario Premier Doug Ford gave Carney a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey, while Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe have him a Saskatchewan Roughriders jersey.

Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson gave Carney wolf fur mittens.

King Abdullah II of Jordan gave Carney two silk ties during a bilateral meeting in Ottawa in July.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Carney a brass bodhi tree — an item that symbolizes wealth and prosperity — during the G7 summit.