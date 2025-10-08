Canada News

Liberals introduce second border bill as they look to pass some measures quickly

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree rises during question period in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Liberal government has introduced a second border security bill that contains several measures from a bill tabled in June — provisions it hopes Parliament will pass soon.

The government will still pursue passage of the first bill, which proposes giving authorities controversial new powers to search mail and access personal information.

The move means the federal border security proposals will proceed through Parliament on two separate legislative tracks.

In June, the government said the legislation was meant to keep borders secure, combat transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

More than 300 civil society organizations called on Ottawa to withdraw the bill, saying it threatened liberties, refugee and migrant rights and the privacy of all Canadians.

The June bill came in response to sustained pressure from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which cited concerns about the southbound flow of irregular migrants and fentanyl to justify imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.