Davies says NDP budget support is up to Carney after sharing priorities

Will the NDP back Liberals?

Photo: The Canadian Press Interim NDP leader Don Davies rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Interim NDP leader Don Davies says his party wants to see greater investment in affordable, non-market housing, projects which create unionized jobs and health care in budget.

Davies says he relayed this to Prime Minister Mark Carney during a meeting last week ahead of the Nov. 4 federal budget.

The Liberals need at least three opposition MPs to support the budget in order to avoid losing confidence in the House and triggering an election.

Davies says it's up to Carney to ensure the NDP supports the budget after he shared broad priorities with the prime minister instead of specific demands.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he needs to see what is included in spending plans before deciding whether or not to support the budget.

The government has signalled there will be a "substantial" deficit in the budget as they look to put more money into capital projects while cutting operational spending.