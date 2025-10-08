Canada News

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

Photo: The Canadian Press Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A Winnipeg judge has stayed charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Nygard’s lawyer had argued in court the charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement should be stayed because of police bungling.

Nygard was charged in 2023 after police said a woman came forward with allegations she was sexually assaulted at a warehouse in Manitoba's capital in 1993.

Lawyer Gerri Wiebe told court the woman spoke with police in two interviews but reports from those interviews were later destroyed.

Nygard, 84, still faces a trial on sex charges in Quebec and extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was sentenced last year to 11 years for sex offences in Toronto.