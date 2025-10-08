Canada News

Carney pitches Keystone XL restart in exchange for progress on aluminum, steel

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump at the start of a meeting in the Oval Office in the White House, in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Oct 7, 2025 in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the prospect of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a larger pitch on linking energy cooperation and support for Canada's steel and aluminum sectors.

A government source who was briefed on the discussions told The Canadian Press that Trump was "very receptive" to the idea and both leaders directed their teams to pursue discussions in the days ahead.

CBC News was first to report on Carney raising Keystone XL.

The source said Carney and Trump made progress on discussing cooperation across different sectors, and how agreements in one sector could affect progress in another.

Trump posted on social media in February that he wanted to revive the Keystone XL project, which would run Alberta crude oil down to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The project was shut down by the Obama administration before Trump revived it in his first presidency, only for it to be quashed again under President Joe Biden.