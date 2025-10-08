Premiers remain divided on tariff response as Carney leaves U.S. without deal
Divided on tariff response
Premiers remain at odds over how best to respond to U.S. tariffs, a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney left a meeting in Washington without announcing any breakthroughs on a deal.
Speaking at a conference in Toronto hosted by BMO and Eurasia Group, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he remains prepared to cut off shipments of energy, minerals and other exports if the U.S. doesn't relent on tariffs.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, also speaking at the U.S.-Canada Summit, said she still doesn't support halting shipments south.
Smith said her approach, and what she's hearing more from Carney, is instead to keep trying to convince U.S. President Trump of the importance of the free flow of Canadian products, and how that helps the United States.
She said it's important to cultivate a relationship with Trump, rather than a more antagonistic "elbows up" approach, to get a deal.
Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Tuesday that substantial progress was made in the White House talks this week and that the two sides are working to "quickly land deals" on steel, aluminum and energy.
