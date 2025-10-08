Canada News

Shelter-in-place order issued in First Nation as police search for 2 armed suspects

2 armed suspects sought

Photo: The Canadian Press An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Provincial police have issued a shelter-in-place order in a northern Ontario First Nation as officers search for two suspects believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police issued the alert Wednesday morning for residents in the area of Ginoogaming First Nation after an “active incident” involving two armed suspects.

Police say all public and Catholic schools in Long Lac and Long Lake #58 First Nation, as well as the Long Lac campus of Confederation College, are closed today as a precaution.

Police say motorists travelling on Highway 11 near Longlac and Ginoogaming First Nation are advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary stops.

Police are also advising residents to remain indoors and lock all doors and windows, and those who are not in the area should avoid travelling there until further notice.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects and they're advising the public to stay away if they see them and call 911.

They say there will be a significant police presence in the area as officers investigate.