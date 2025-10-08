Canada News

Showdown in Newfoundland and Labrador with party leaders set to debate this evening

Photo: The Canadian Press This composite image shows, left to right, N.L. Liberal leader John Hogan on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025; N.L. PC leader Tony Wakeham on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 and N.L. NDP Leader Jim Dinn on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in St. John's, N.L. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Party leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador will make their case in a televised debate this evening ahead of the Oct. 14 general election.

The province's tentative energy deal with Quebec will likely be a hot topic in the debate, which will be broadcast live starting at 7 p.m. local time from the CBC News studio in St. John's.

Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier John Hogan has made the deal central to his campaign, promising to see it through and use its expected financial returns to improve health care and education.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tony Wakeham has vowed to have an independent third party review the deal to ensure it guarantees the best possible payout for Newfoundland and Labrador.

NDP Leader Jim Dinn has focused on seniors, affordable housing and government transparency, vowing to end corporate political donations, which have funded much of his competitors' campaigns.

As of Tuesday evening, the NDP was the only party to have released a full costed platform.