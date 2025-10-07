Canada News

Students outraged after three schools in Durham Region cancel prom

Photo: The Canadian Press Brooklin High School is seen in Whitby, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sharif Hassan

Three Ontario high schools have decided to cancel proms at the end of the school year, drawing anger from students who say they won't be able to celebrate an important milestone.

The principals of Brooklin, Brock and Uxbridge high schools – all part of the Durham District School Board – sent a letter to parents on Friday saying they have decided to cancel the traditional event due to growing liabilities and risks connected to school-run proms.

Charlotte Leersnyder, a Grade 12 student at Brooklin High School, says she was looking forward to prom and already thinking about what kind of dress to choose, but is now sad about missing a rite of passage that other high schools offer their graduating students.

Leersnyder and her friend Chloe Lepp were among more than 100 students who protested against the decision in the school’s front yard on Monday.

Lepp says she first thought it was a joke and was shocked to receive the email informing students and parents about the prom cancellation, adding that the announcement ruined her weekend.

Durham District School Board says it supports change and has asked the schools to sit down with students to hear their concerns and explore “meaningful alternatives."

Gavin Murphy, another student in Brooklin, said many students are devastated by the idea of losing prom.

The school board also said the cost and liabilities associated with prom, which is an extracurricular activity, have “increased substantially” and the move by the three schools is in line with trends across the province as schools rethink their approach to such events.

"The DDSB remains dedicated to ensuring that all graduates are honoured for their accomplishments in a manner that reflects both the pride of their school communities and the principles of dignity and respect," it said in a statement.

In their letter, the three schools' principals said some communities "may choose to organize their own celebrations outside of the school" and they are free to do so.