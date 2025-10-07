Canada News

Abandoned baby: Montreal-area police release video of person with bundle in arms

Police have released surveillance video in the hopes of tracking down the parents of a premature baby abandoned Sunday night outside a home on Montreal's South Shore.

The video shows a person walking down a dark sidewalk holding a cloth-wrapped bundle in their arms.

Longueuil police say someone left the baby boy on the porch of a home at around 11 p.m., rang the doorbell and fled.

The occupants found the newborn and called 911.

Police said medical authorities determined the boy was born after 34 weeks' gestation, and was doing well.

They describe the subject of the surveillance video as a person of interest who they're trying to reach.