Concordia University closes downtown campus ahead of Oct. 7 protests

Concordia protest prep

Photo: The Canadian Press Concordia University's downtown campus is seen Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Concordia University has closed all in-person classes at its downtown Montreal campus ahead of protests on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

University president Graham Carr says the threat of "extreme disruption" is too high to operate normally, with hundreds of protesters expected at the campus this afternoon.

Thousands of Montreal students voted to go on a two-day strike as part of a week of action in support of the Palestinian people.

Carr says two people were arrested Monday after the disruption of a class and midterm exam, and one was allegedly in possession of a metal bar and several incendiary devices.

He says this is the first time the university has had to take such measures since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas.

Multiple pro-Palestinian demonstrations are planned in Montreal today, including at the university campus.