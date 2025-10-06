Canada News

Israel to release three Canadians detained in Gaza flotilla, group says more coming

Photo: The Canadian Press Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks as she arrives at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 after being deported from Israel for taking part in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Ottawa says Israel will release three Canadians it detained for attempting to reach the Gaza Strip through the Mediterranean Sea.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand wrote on the platform X today that "Canada is aware of three Canadians who were detained off the coast of Israel."

She says Global Affairs Canada has offered consular assistance and "all three are in the process of being released."

Her department said Sunday that Canada was aware of two detained citizens and had asked Israel to release them.

Israel has detained numerous boats carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, who have attempted to reach the Palestinian enclave to deliver aid.

The group Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East says another six Canadians are set to reach the region by mid-week.