Canada News

Legault, Ford, Great Lakes governors to hold news conference after weekend meeting

Great Lakes meet-up

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, speaks to the media with Ontario Premier Doug Ford during the 2025 summer meetings of Canada’s Premiers in Huntsville, Ont., on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers Leadership Summit is wrapping up today in Quebec City with participants taking part in a closing news conference.

Québec Premier François Legault has been hosting Ontario Premier Doug Ford as well as the governors of New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania and heads of delegation from Ohio, Illinois and Minnesota.

The biennial meeting is the group's first since U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The final news conference will take place at the historic Château Frontenac, where the meetings took place on Sunday with speeches and plenary sessions.

At the outset of the meeting, Legault said the discussions would aim to strengthen economic partnerships, with discussions focused on the economy, defence, critical minerals and tariffs.

The Council of Great Lakes Governors was formed in 1983 and transformed into the leadership summit in 2015.