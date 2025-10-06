Canada News

Blue Jays beat Yankees 13-7 to take 2-0 lead in best-of-five AL Division Series

Jays take 2-0 series lead

Photo: The Canadian Press Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. flips his bat after hitting a grand slam in the fourth inning of MLB American League Division Series action against the New York Yankees in Toronto on Oct. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Trey Yesavage said he was built for this kind of opportunity. On Sunday afternoon, he went out and proved it.

The Toronto rookie was dominant in his fourth career big-league start, twisting the New York Yankees in knots over 5 1/3 no-hit innings while his teammates continued their offensive onslaught from a day earlier.

The 13-7 victory in Game 2 of the American League Division Series put the Blue Jays on the verge of a three-game sweep as the series shifts to the Bronx on Tuesday night.

"This has got to be cloud nine," Yesavage said. "I couldn't imagine a better feeling right now."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam, Daulton Varsho hit two homers, and George Springer and Ernie Clement also went deep as Toronto stormed out to a 12-0 lead after five innings.

After a 10-1 rout in Game 1, the Blue Jays' 23 runs scored is the highest total over a team's first two games of a single post-season in Major League Baseball history.

"Early leads are huge in the playoffs," said Toronto outfielder Myles Straw. "That momentum kind of rolled into the next few innings and was big for us."

A first-round pick in last year's draft, Yesavage steadily rose through the minor leagues this season before getting called up to the majors a few weeks ago.

A strong showing over three regular-season appearances sealed the deal. He was given a Game 2 start in front of an adoring sellout crowd.

Once on the mound, the freshman showed the poise of a veteran. He set a franchise playoff record with 11 strikeouts before being pulled after throwing his 78th pitch.

"That was nasty stuff," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "That splitter is unlike much you ever run into."

After a chat on the mound with Toronto skipper John Schneider, Yesavage walked back to the dugout as most of the 44,764 spectators gave him a tremendous ovation.

"I know I was getting booed when I went out there, but he wasn't going to go 120, 130 pitches," Schneider said. "I just wanted to let him get recognized for a job well done."

The combined no-hit bid ended later in the frame when Aaron Judge hit an infield single off reliever Justin Bruihl. Cody Bellinger followed with a two-run homer.

Yankees star left-hander Max Fried (0-1) was tagged for seven earned runs over three-plus innings. New York chipped into Toronto's lead with a five-run seventh.

Varsho also hit two doubles while Guerrero had two singles to go with the first playoff grand slam in franchise history.

Still sporting the team's home run jacket, the Blue Jays slugger waved to the crowd from the top step of the dugout after getting a curtain call.

"That's something that you dream of since you're a child," Guerrero said via interpreter Hector Lebron.

Guerrero has six hits in nine at-bats over the first two games with three runs scored. He has a .417 average and 1.146 OPS in 15 games against New York this year.

"When he's locked in, it's a different level," said Clement.

With unseasonably warm conditions in Toronto for a second straight day, Rogers Centre's roof was open again for the mid-afternoon start. The Blue Jays have won eight of nine matchups against the Yankees in Toronto this year.

The rabid fan base at Yankee Stadium will make a potential clinch game more difficult. However, the odds are still firmly on Toronto's side for a series victory.

Teams that win the first two games in a best-of-five MLB set end up winning the series 89 per cent of the time.

"Obviously it feels like the world is caving in around you, you lose two games like that in their building where it doesn't go right," Boone said. "But (if) all of a sudden you go out there and win a ball game on Tuesday, the needle can change."

If necessary, Game 4 would be played in New York on Wednesday. If the series goes the distance, Toronto would host Game 5 on Friday.

The series winner will advance to the AL Championship Series against the winner of the other ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays' last playoff series win came in 2016 when they reached the ALCS for a second straight year. Toronto's last World Series win came in 1993.