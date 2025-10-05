Canada News

5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles in Yukon, no damage expected

Photo: The Canadian Press The coat of arms of Yukon is seen on the outside of the Yukon Legislative Building in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 87 kilometres west of Burwash Landing in Yukon.

Earthquakes Canada says the activity happened around 4:20 a.m. Yukon time.

It says the quake was not felt.

The department says no damage or injuries were reported or are expected.

Seismologists use a magnitude scale to express energy released after an earthquake.

Earthquakes Canada says magnitudes of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.