5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles in Yukon, no damage expected
Photo: The Canadian Press
The coat of arms of Yukon is seen on the outside of the Yukon Legislative Building in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 87 kilometres west of Burwash Landing in Yukon.
Earthquakes Canada says the activity happened around 4:20 a.m. Yukon time.
It says the quake was not felt.
The department says no damage or injuries were reported or are expected.
Seismologists use a magnitude scale to express energy released after an earthquake.
Earthquakes Canada says magnitudes of less than 5.4 rarely cause damage.
