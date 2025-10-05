Canada News

Lake George wildfire still out of control and spread to 2.85 square km with wind

Wildfire still growing

Photo: Province of Nova Scotia A plane from Newfoundland and Labrador flies over the Lake George wildfire near Aylesford, N.S. in this Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 handout photo.

The wildfire in Lake George, Nova Scotia, is still considered out of control, and it has recently grown.

The province says emergency crews battled dry and windy conditions to keep the blaze to approximately 285 hectares, or about 2.85 square kilometres.

There are more than 100 firefighters on scene, including 39 from British Columbia.

The firefighters are working alongside six planes, two from Newfoundland and four from the Northwest Territories, as well as six helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment.

The province says the goal is to limit spread while protecting homes.

So far, there are no reports of structure damage and crews continue to make fire breaks around the perimeter.

The fire first broke out on the evening of Sept. 28.