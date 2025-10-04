Canada News

Canada Post union says latest contract offer is step backwards

Negotiations take step back

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada Post workers are joined by CUPE union members as they hold a rally outside MP Julie Dabrusin's office in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation is taking a major step backwards with its latest contract offers.

In a statement released Friday, the union says it is disappointed with an offer that includes less than one it rejected in August.

Canada Post tabled an offer Friday that included many terms from its previous "final offers" in May, but removed a signing bonus and added provisions related to expected job cuts.

The federal government announced plans last week to transform Canada Post, including ending daily mail delivery, closing some rural post offices and moving most homes to community mailboxes.

Canada Post supported the move, and said the latest offer reflects the changes, which will likely lead to a reduced workforce.

The union declared a countrywide strike after the changes were announced.

It said Friday it will take time to review more than 500 pages of each of the latest offers.