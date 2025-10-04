Canada News
Two dead, one injured in collision between farm tractor, truck in Mapleton
Police say two people died and one sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Mapleton, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say police and first responder rushed to the scene of the crash on Eighth Line on Friday at around 9:30 p.m.
The OPP says the collision involved a farm tractor and a pickup truck.
It says both occupants of the pickup truck, a 39-year-old female and 32-year-old male from Drayton were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver of the tractor was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
