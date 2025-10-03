Canada News

Marineland asks Ottawa for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

30 belugas could be killed

Photo: The Canadian Press Beluga whales swim in a tank at the Marineland amusement park in Niagara Falls, Ont., Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Marineland has asked Ottawa for emergency funding to feed and care for its whales, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson earlier this week denied Marineland's request to export 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction says Chimelong was the only option for the belugas as no sanctuary that could help exists and there is no other marine park with enough room.

Marineland says it's fully indebted and quickly running out of money, and has asked Thompson if she can help find another place to send the whales.

The park says the only option is to relocate the whales or else it will be forced to euthanize them.

Twenty whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died at the park since 2019, according to a database created by The Canadian Press based on internal records and official statements.

Thompson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.